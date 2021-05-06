The LDHCF Ace is caught!

Congratulations to Rachelle Godin, winner of Week 34 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery! The Foundation is happy to announce that the Ace has been found and Rachelle Godin has won a total of $59,745 (the weekly pot plus the progressive pot)!!

Here are the final numbers for week #34:

Winner: Rachelle Godin

Weekly Pot: $2,263.00

Progressive Pot: $55,482

Envelope & Card: #19, Ace of Spades.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising efforts thus far and is looking forward to our next fundraiser. Please stay tuned to the announcement of our next fundraiser.

Thank you, merci, megiwetch! Congratulastions Rachelle!

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to raise funds for the Capital Equipment Fund. These monies are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.