Severe Thunderstorm Warning (White River – Dubreuilville)

3:39 PM EDT Tuesday 1 July 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

At 3:39 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to toonie size hail. This severe thunderstorm is located 9 kilometres northeast of Amyot, moving southeast at 60 km/h.

Hazard: Nickel to toonie size hail and 70 km/h wind gusts.

Locations impacted include: Dubreuilville, Girdwood and Manitowik Lake.

Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.