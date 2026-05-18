Severe Thunderstorm Alerts for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park (ENDED)

Ended May 18, 2026 at 09:13

7:03 AM EDT Monday 18 May 2026Most Used

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, up to quarter size hail and heavy rain. A line of severe thunderstorms was located from 14 kilometres northwest of Gargantua to 30 kilometres west of Montreal River Harbour, moving east at 50 km/h.

Hazards: – Toonie size hail. Locations impacted include: Lake Superior Provincial Park, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana River Provincial Park, Gargantua, Agawa Bay, Frater, Eton, Millwood, Montreal Falls.

Damage to roofs, fences, soft shelters or trees is likely. Large hail may cause significant damage and injury. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm. For more information: ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency.

In effect for: