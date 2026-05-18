Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 17

Northeast Region:

There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today (May 17, 2026 at 6 p.m.):

North Bay 7 (NOR007) is 0.1 of a hectare and located 0.6 of a kilometre west of Highway 11, and 0.8 of a kilometre west of Tilden Lake. The fire is now out.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located 0.6 of a kilometre west of Highway 11, and 0.8 of a kilometre west of Tilden Lake. The fire is now out. Haliburton 5 (HAL005) is 0.2 of a hectare, 0.3 of a kilometre south of Livingstone Lake road, and 0.6 of a kilometre south of Lower Fletcher Lake. The fire is now under control.

WAW001 is 0.1 ha, began May 17th at 7:32 p.m. and is under control. See map at right for location.

Northwest Region:

There are currently 8 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 2 are under control, 4 are being held, and 2 is not under control.

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region today.

Thunder Bay 10 (THU010) is located near East Dog River, approximately 11.0 kilometres west of Highway 527. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

Fires of note

Dryden 11 (DRY011)

Dryden 11 is located north of Ignace on the east side of Sandbar Lake.

The fire has remained at 150.3 hectares and is not under control.

Additional FireRanger crews from the Northeast Region have been assigned to the fire.

Crews received aerial support from CL-415 waterbombers this afternoon.

Fort Frances 4 (FOR004)

Fort Frances 4 is located south of Highway 11 near Factor Lake.

The fire is now being held at 10.0 hectares.

FireRanger crews continue to make good progress with suppression efforts.

Restrictions in effect

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services has been advised that as recommended by the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District, nn Implementation Order is now in effect for the purposes of public safety and/or effectual fire suppression, for areas near Fort Frances 4 Under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-01 declared on May 16, 2026.

All travel and use of Factor Lake Road is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specific activities issued by the Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District of the Ministry of Natural Resources. Shoreline access of Factor Lake is prohibited.

Review the Implementation Order map here

This Order is in effect at 20:00 Central Daylight Time on May 16, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

For travel permit information, please call 807-324-0012.

Fort Frances 5 (FOR005)

Fort Frances 5 is located near the southeast side of Little Turtle Lake near Mine Centre.

The fire is now being held at 14.9 hectares.

FireRanger crews continue to make good progress with suppression efforts.

Restrictions in effect

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services has been advised that as recommended by the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District, an Implementation Order is now in effect for the purposes of public safety and/or effectual fire suppression, for areas near Fort Frances 5 Under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-01 declared on May 16, 2026.

All travel and use of King Street in Mine Centre is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specific activities issued by the Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District of the Ministry of Natural Resources. Shoreline access of Little Turtle Lake is prohibited.

Review the Implementation Order map here

This Order is in effect at 20:00 Central Daylight Time on May 16, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

For travel permit information, please call 807-324-0012.

Fort Frances 7 (FOR007)

Fort Frances 7 is located near Northwest Bay First Nation.

The fire has been remapped to 9.3 hectares and is now being held.

FireRanger crews continue to make good progress working alongside the local fire team.

Fort Frances 8 (FOR008)

Fort Frances 8 is located west of the community in Lac la Croix First Nation, on the west side of Namakan River.

The 8.6-hectare fire is now being held.

FireRanger crews continue to make good progress with suppression efforts.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Outdoor Fire Rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect throughout Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to October 31. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage the use of alternatives such as composting or utilizing your local landfill. If you must burn, use caution and follow the rules outlined in Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Read the full set of outdoor fire rules.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permitting requirements prior to burning.