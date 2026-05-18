Municipality of Wawa Tourism Video Receives International 2026 Communicator Award

The Municipality of Wawa is proud to announce that its tourism promotional video has received a 2026 Communicator Award of Distinction in the category of “General – Travel & Tourism”.

The Communicator Awards is one of the world’s leading international awards programs recognizing excellence in marketing, communication, and creative storytelling. This recognition places Wawa among respected tourism campaigns and organizations from across North America and around the globe.

The award-winning video showcases the natural beauty, adventure, culture, and welcoming spirit that make Wawa one of Northern Ontario’s most unforgettable destinations. From the rugged shoreline of Lake Superior to breathtaking waterfalls, hiking trails, outdoor adventures, and the iconic Wawa Goose, the video captures the authentic experiences that continue to draw visitors to the region year after year.

“This award is an incredible achievement for our community, said Mayor Melanie Pilon. “Wawa has always known how special

this place is, and it’s exciting to see the rest of the world recognizing it too. This video tells the story of our community in a powerful and authentic way, and we are proud to share it with audiences everywhere.”

The Municipality extends its appreciation to everyone involved in the creation of the video, including Memory Tree Productions and to the residents, businesses, and tourism partners who continue to help showcase Wawa to visitors from across Canada and beyond.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to watch and share the award-winning video and help spread the word about everything Wawa has to offer.