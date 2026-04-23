Spencer, Doris

February 16, 1938 – April 16, 2026

It is with deep sadness, but with hearts full of love for a life beautifully lived, that we announce the passing of Doris.

Doris was the loving and devoted wife to Keith Spencer (predeceased) and loving and caring mother to Kurt Spencer (Lucie) of Dubreuilville, Cheryl Spencer (late Al Kostiw) of Sudbury, Beverly Nantel (Gilbert Perth) of Dubreuilville and Carolyn Gravelle (David) of Prince Township. She was proud Nana to Adam (Shamin), Karl, Sarah (Jason), Mikey, Justin (Amy), Sandra (Ray), Roger (Annick), Amanda (Bradley), Doryss (Stefon), Kyle and step Nana to Genevieve, Sebastien (Hannah) and Sheina (Olivier), Blessed with a big and growing family.

Doris was also great (step) grandmother to 23 – Aniliese, Oscar, Dylen, Evan, Jayden, Brandon, Madison, Benoit, Zoey, Mabel-Cree, Amily, Madrix, Anjolie, Max, Calvin, Vera,

Elowen, Delphis, Éléa, Jeremiah, Emmanuel, Isaiah and Hannah. She leaves behind her one surviving sister, Grace Lynds, of Debert, Nova Scotia and many nephews and nieces. In addition, Doris will be missed by her dear friends.

Originally born in Masstown, Nova Scotia, Doris’ journey took her to Wawa before she

eventually settled in full-time in Prince Township.

Doris was a woman of remarkable talent and a tireless work ethic. Many will remember her from her years at White’s Clothing Store, where her exceptional sewing abilities were second to none. Whether she was perfecting alterations for a customer or creating something from scratch, her hands were rarely still and always working with purpose. Beyond her professional skill, Doris was defined by her quiet, steady kindness. She had a unique way of making those around her feel seen and cared for—whether it was through sharing a jar of homemade jam or one of her many handcrafted gifts. These treasures, stitched or preserved with love, remain as lasting reminders of her generous spirit.

Doris shared a deep love of travel with Keith, a passion that did not fade in her later years. She remained an independent and spirited traveler, frequently making the trip back to her roots in Nova Scotia to visit the people and places she loved so dearly.

Her family wishes to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers at Arch Hospice. The care, compassion, and dignity you provided to our mother in her final days will never be forgotten.

Those feeling compelled to do so may make a donation in Doris’ memory to Arch.

A private service will be held for Doris at a later date.

Doris’ legacy lives on in the gifts she gave, the stitches she placed, and the kindness she

sewed in the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed but forever

remembered.

Drive Friendly (as she always said).