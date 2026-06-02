Between the Covers – June 2

Music Night with James Smedley! What a great Music Night with James! The story at the beginning and the jokes throughout the show were definite highlights. James is a very talented performer/comedian, and we thank you for an amazing show. The hour went by in the blink of an eye! It was a lot of fun.

Thank you as well to the wonderful audience in attendance and thank you all for supporting libraries. We love to spotlight our homegrown talent and as long as you keep coming, we will keep the programming going.

Archi Nord/Archi North with Laurentian University and McEwen School of Architecture along with the Wawa Public Library provided an excellent and free workshop info-session and activities. Brook-Lynn and Louis-Pierre did a great hands-on presentation and did a superb job making it easy to understand the concepts and their purpose. We hope to do this again in the future and I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity to participate in the Archi Nord/Archi North workshop to do it. Thank you Brook-Lynn and Louis-Pierre and thank you to those who participated.

New Books this week are “The High Road; Confessions of a Homicide Cop” by Hank Idsinga, Clawed and Dangerous” by Rita Mae Brown, “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth and “One Second Away” by Rick Mofina. En Français, nous avons “Les enquêtes de milady: Le pinceau divinatoire” par Maxime Fontaine.

Staff Pick of the Week: The staff pick of the week is “Outsider” by Linda Castillo, with 4.05 from Goodreads.

Chief of Police Kate Burkholder’s past comes back to haunt her when she receives a call from Amish widower Adam Lengacher. While enjoying a sleigh ride with his children, he discovered a car stuck in a snowdrift and an unconscious woman nearby. Kate arrives at his farm and is shocked to discover the driver is a woman she hasn’t seen in ten years: fellow cop Gina Colorosa.

Ten years ago, Kate and Gina were best friends at the police academy, graduating together as rookies with the Columbus Division of Police. But the reunion takes an ominous turn when Kate learns Gina is wanted for killing an undercover officer. Gina claims she’s innocent, that she was framed by corrupt officers who want her gone because she was about to turn them in for wrongdoing.

Kate calls upon state agent John Tomasetti for help and with a blizzard bearing down, they delve into the incident. But no one wants to talk about what happened the night Gina allegedly gunned down a fellow cop. Even Tomasetti is stonewalled, his superior telling him in no uncertain terms to back off.

With whisperings of corruption and the threat of rogue cops seeking revenge, Kate and Gina hunker down at Adam Lengacher’s farm. As Kate gets closer to the truth, a killer lies in wait. When violence strikes, Kate must confront a reality that changes everything she thought she knew not only about friendship, but the institution to which she’s devoted her life.

New Movies on the Shelf – New Movies on the shelf this week are “Sinners” starring Michale B. Jordan, “Send Help” starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, and “Hamnet” starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal!

After School Clubs – We hope you can join us!

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of June,

Tuesday is Craft and Story Club,

Wednesday is STEAM Club,

Thursday is Clay Club and

Friday is Game Club!

Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information, call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290.

Grandpa Storytime – We welcome everyone for Grandpa Story Time on Tuesday, June 16th at 3:30 p.m. Stories will be read by some very special guests and there will be an amazing craft for the kids! There will be one draw for the children in attendance for a chance to win a sweet Father’s Day Gift for dad or that person who is very special. We hope you can join us.

Saturday Mahjong with Dave – We have a new game table. Come in and check it out. June 13th and May 27th.

Dungeons & Dragons and other pen & paper adventures- Join Eric, Dungeon Master and ruler of all games on Tuesday afternoons starting at 4:30 p.m. This program is open to anyone 13 years of age and older!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre. We will be knitting slippers for members to wear in the new location!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.