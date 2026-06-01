Schreiber OPP – Barrie Driver charged with Stunting

On May 30th, 2026, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Schreiber Detachment utilizing a RaDAR speed measuring device, located a black Honda Civic, on Highway 17, travelling 102 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

A 29-year-old male from Barrie, Ontario has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.