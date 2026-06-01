Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with Stunting in Nipigon

On May 31th, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment stopped a motor vehicle for speeding on Highway 11&17 in the Township of Nipigon. The grey Dodge Ram pick up truck was travelling 144 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

A 48-year-old female from Thunder Bay, Ontario has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.