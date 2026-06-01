Statement by Prime Minister Carney on National Indigenous History Month

June 1, 2026

Ottawa, Ontario

“Today marks the start of National Indigenous History Month – a time to deepen our understanding of the rich and diverse histories, cultures, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada.

Indigenous Peoples have been stewards of lands and waters in Canada since time immemorial. Thousands of years before any European arrival, Indigenous Peoples mapped this continent, sustained its lands and waters, and built trading networks from coast to coast to coast. Today, they are shaping Canada’s future – revitalising languages, promoting cultures and traditions, and building resilient, dynamic economies for all.

Our government is working directly with Indigenous Peoples to build stronger nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown, and government-to-government relationships. We are building in partnership – more homes, community infrastructure, and major projects – by working with Indigenous Peoples to accelerate opportunities that unlock greater security and prosperity in their communities.

We are strengthening essential services for Indigenous communities with a $4.3 billion investment through the Spring Economic Update 2026. This will provide services such as health care, culturally relevant education, and increased access to nutritious food to Indigenous communities across Canada. We are also moving forward on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Calls for Justice, and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Reconciliation is the ongoing commitment of all Canadians, not that of a single government or generation. It is an ongoing task that must be lived and practised every day. While progress has been made, much work still remains to achieve the full potential of what we can build together. In confronting the darkest chapters of our nation’s past, we can lay a stronger foundation on which to build a better future, together.”