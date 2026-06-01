Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 31

Northeast Region:
At the time of this update, there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 2 is not under control, 1 are being held, and 3 are under control.
There were 2 wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Cochrane 4 (COC004) was 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 0.25 of a kilometre north of Highway 11 and 0.3 of a kilometre west of Fontaine Drive, on the west side of Hearst. The fire is now out.
- Timmins 9 (TIM009) is 350 hectares and is located approximately 1.4 kilometres east of Bell Lake and 8.8 kilometres west of Highway 144. The fire is not under control.
There were 2 new fires confirmed after the update last night:
- Haliburton 17 (HAL017) was 0.4 of a hectare and is located approximately 3.3 kilometers east of Fosters Lake, along the northern end of Havergal Road. The fire is now out.
- Haliburton 18 (HAL018) was 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 0.5 of a kilometer north of Highway 60, 1.2 kilometers southwest of Brotton Road. The fire is now out.
Northwest Region:
At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 4 are not under control, 2 are being held, 2 are under control and 2 are being observed.
Seven new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of May 31.
- Red Lake 4 (RED004) is located approximately 20.0 kilometres southwest of McIntosh Bay and 10.0 kilometres northwest of Apps Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.
- Red Lake 5 (RED005) is located in North Spirit Lake First Nation, approximately 0.6 kilometres south of the North Spirit Lake-Sandy Lake Winter Road landing. The 0.3-hectare fire is not under control.
- Fort Frances 9 (FOR009) is located approximately 1.3 kilometres south of Crooked Pine Lake Road, near Sawmill Lake. The 0.5-hectare fire is currently being held.
- Kenora 12 (KEN012) is located approximately 3.0 kilometres south of Sioux Narrows, near Fickas Road. The 0.5-hecatre fire is currently being held.
- Dryden 13 (DRY013) is in the south end of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 19.0 kilometres east of Allanwater Bridge. The 5.0-hectare fire is not under control.
- Dryden 14 (DRY014) is located approximately 19.0 kilometres west of Vermilion Bay, on the south side of Highway 17. The 0.8-hectare fire is under control.
- Thunder Bay 17 (THU017) is located approximately 4.5 kilometres west of Highway 527, on the southeast side of Smiley Lake. The 2.5-hectare fire is not under control.
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