Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 31

Northeast Region:

At the time of this update, there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 2 is not under control, 1 are being held, and 3 are under control.

There were 2 wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 4 (COC004) was 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 0.25 of a kilometre north of Highway 11 and 0.3 of a kilometre west of Fontaine Drive, on the west side of Hearst. The fire is now out.

was 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 0.25 of a kilometre north of Highway 11 and 0.3 of a kilometre west of Fontaine Drive, on the west side of Hearst. The fire is now out. Timmins 9 (TIM009) is 350 hectares and is located approximately 1.4 kilometres east of Bell Lake and 8.8 kilometres west of Highway 144. The fire is not under control.

There were 2 new fires confirmed after the update last night:

Haliburton 17 (HAL017) was 0.4 of a hectare and is located approximately 3.3 kilometers east of Fosters Lake, along the northern end of Havergal Road. The fire is now out.

was 0.4 of a hectare and is located approximately 3.3 kilometers east of Fosters Lake, along the northern end of Havergal Road. The fire is now out. Haliburton 18 (HAL018) was 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 0.5 of a kilometer north of Highway 60, 1.2 kilometers southwest of Brotton Road. The fire is now out.

Northwest Region:

At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 4 are not under control, 2 are being held, 2 are under control and 2 are being observed.

Seven new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of May 31.