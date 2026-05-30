Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 28

Northeast Region:

At the time of this update, there are 11 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 6 are not under control, 3 are under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is out.

There were 10 wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Wawa 2 (WAW002) is 0.2 of a hectare and located along Highway 17, approximately 1.4 kilometers east of Rouse Lake. The fire is under control.

is 0.2 of a hectare and located along Highway 17, approximately 1.4 kilometers east of Rouse Lake. The fire is under control. Timmins 5 (TIM005) is 0.1 of a hectare and located on an island in Sesekinika Lake, approximately 1.3 kilometers east of Highway 11. The fire is under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located on an island in Sesekinika Lake, approximately 1.3 kilometers east of Highway 11. The fire is under control. North Bay 9 (NOR009) is 0.1 of a hectare and located on an island in Blue Lake. The fire is under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and located on an island in Blue Lake. The fire is under control. North Bay 10 (NOR010) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 0.7 kilometers west of East Montreuil Lake, and 0.5 kilometers east of the Ottawa River. The fire is now out.

is 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 0.7 kilometers west of East Montreuil Lake, and 0.5 kilometers east of the Ottawa River. The fire is now out. Haliburton 9 (HAL009) is 1.9 hectares and is located along Highway 17, approximately 1.4 kilometres north of Powell Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 1.9 hectares and is located along Highway 17, approximately 1.4 kilometres north of Powell Lake. The fire is not under control. North Bay 11 (NOR011) is 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 2.2 kilometres south of Highway 63 and 3.4 kilometres north of Trout Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 2.2 kilometres south of Highway 63 and 3.4 kilometres north of Trout Lake. The fire is not under control. Timmins 6 (TIM006) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along Opishing Road off Highway 101. The fire is not under control.

is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along Opishing Road off Highway 101. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 2 (SUD002) is 15 hectares and is located approximately 3.8 kilometres north of Highway 17, and 3 kilometres south east of Agnew Lake. The fire is not under control.

is 15 hectares and is located approximately 3.8 kilometres north of Highway 17, and 3 kilometres south east of Agnew Lake. The fire is not under control. Sudbury 3 (SUD003) is 3 hectares and is located on Secord Road, approximately 2 kilometres west of Highway 69. The fire is not under control.

is 3 hectares and is located on Secord Road, approximately 2 kilometres west of Highway 69. The fire is not under control. Haliburton 10 (HAL010) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along Highway 60, approximately 0.8 kilometres west of Tanamakoon Lake. This fire is not under control.

Northwest Region:

At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 2 are not under control, and 2 are under control.

Four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of May 29.