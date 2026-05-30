Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 28

Northeast Region:
At the time of this update, there are 11 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 6 are not under control, 3 are under control, 1 is being held, and 1 is out.
There were 10 wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Wawa 2 (WAW002) is 0.2 of a hectare and located along Highway 17, approximately 1.4 kilometers east of Rouse Lake. The fire is under control.
- Timmins 5 (TIM005) is 0.1 of a hectare and located on an island in Sesekinika Lake, approximately 1.3 kilometers east of Highway 11. The fire is under control.
- North Bay 9 (NOR009) is 0.1 of a hectare and located on an island in Blue Lake. The fire is under control.
- North Bay 10 (NOR010) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 0.7 kilometers west of East Montreuil Lake, and 0.5 kilometers east of the Ottawa River. The fire is now out.
- Haliburton 9 (HAL009) is 1.9 hectares and is located along Highway 17, approximately 1.4 kilometres north of Powell Lake. The fire is not under control.
- North Bay 11 (NOR011) is 0.2 of a hectare and is located approximately 2.2 kilometres south of Highway 63 and 3.4 kilometres north of Trout Lake. The fire is not under control.
- Timmins 6 (TIM006) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along Opishing Road off Highway 101. The fire is not under control.
- Sudbury 2 (SUD002) is 15 hectares and is located approximately 3.8 kilometres north of Highway 17, and 3 kilometres south east of Agnew Lake. The fire is not under control.
- Sudbury 3 (SUD003) is 3 hectares and is located on Secord Road, approximately 2 kilometres west of Highway 69. The fire is not under control.
- Haliburton 10 (HAL010) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located along Highway 60, approximately 0.8 kilometres west of Tanamakoon Lake. This fire is not under control.
Northwest Region:
At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 2 are not under control, and 2 are under control.
Four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of May 29.
- Nipigon 3 (NIP003) was located north of Highway 11, near Longlac Bay. Approximately 3 kilometers northwest of Longlac. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.
- Nipigon 4 (NIP004) was located near the intersection of Camp 25 Road and Highway 11, approximately 15 kilometers east of Geraldton. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.
- Nipigon 5 (NIP005) was located on the Longlac Bay peninsula. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.
- Red Lake 1 (RED001) is located in Pikangikum First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.
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