Breaking News

Friday Morning News – May 30

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

News Tidbits:

  • Tonight, if you are out watching the moon rise, it is known as a Blue Moon. The second full moon of the month is known as a Blue Moon.
  • Congratulations to Kevin Mongeau who won $2,454,522 in Thunder Bay’s 50/50 May Draw! When asked what he planned to do with the money, Mongeau said, “Probably build a house. I have a two-year-old daughter, we’re just renting right now, and I think I want to build a house with it.”
Brenda Stockton
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