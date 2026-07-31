Yellow Warning – Severe Thunderstorm (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED

Jul 31, 2026 at 19:31
Issued: 6:37 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026
This warning has ended.
Jul 31, 2026 at 16:41
Yellow Warning – Severe Thunderstorm
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
At 4:27 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to quarter size hail and very heavy rain.
Location: Over Pukaskwa River Provincial Park
Motion: Moving very slowly
Hazards:
- Rain: very heavy (50 – 80 mm)
- Wind: strong (up to 90 km/h)
- Hail: up to quarter size (up to 2.5 cm)
Locations in the Path: Pukaskwa River Provincial Park
Local utility outages are likely. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.
When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.
- Special Weather Statement – Localized heavy rainfall (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) ENDED - July 31, 2026
- Yellow Warning – Localized heavy rainfall (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) UPDATED - July 31, 2026
- Special Weather Statement – Localized heavy rainfall (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) - July 31, 2026