Special Weather Statement – Localized heavy rainfall (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) ENDED

Issued: 21:33 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

This warning has ended.

Special Weather Statement

3:23 PM EDT Friday 31 July 2026

Localized heavy rainfall in showers and thunderstorms is possible.

What: Local rainfall amounts possibly in excess of 50 mm.

When: This afternoon into Saturday morning.

Additional information: Showers and thunderstorms will repeatedly move through the region this afternoon into Saturday morning. Localized heavy rainfall is possible for areas that receive multiple thunderstorms. Rainfall warnings may be issued. Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/floods for the latest details.