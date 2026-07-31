Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 30

Updated: July 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 30.

Red Lake 26 (RED026) is located southwest of Confusion Lake, near Bond Road. The 0.2-hectare fire is being held.

is located southwest of Confusion Lake, near Bond Road. The 0.2-hectare fire is being held. Kenora 27 (KEN027) is located approximately 3 kilometres west of Highway 525, near Pig Lake. The 2.0-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 115 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 22 are not under control, 6 are being held, 5 are under control 82 are being observed.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fires of note

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036) and the Brightsand Cluster – Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035), Thunder Bay 54 (THU054)

The incoming Incident Management Team that has assumed command of Thunder Bay 36 wildland fire today (June 30) will also be assuming command of Dryden 34, 35, Thunder Bay 54 tomorrow, July 31.

THU036 is currently measuring 313,930 hectares and is not under control.

is currently measuring 313,930 hectares and is not under control. Crews are extinguishing hot spots with pumps and hose, supported by helicopter bucketing operations. These coordinated efforts are focused on securing the fire perimeter.

Heavy equipment operators are constructing fire guards to create gaps in forest fuels, helping to limit fire spread and support containment efforts.

Values protection plans are being developed by an Alberta Wildland Urban Interface (WUI)Team.

DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.

is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control. DRY035 is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control.

is currently measuring 22,461 hectares and remains not under control. THU054 is currently measuring 7,389 hectares and remains not under control.

is currently measuring 7,389 hectares and remains not under control. Ontario and Alberta crews continue to make good progress under favourable weather conditions, working alongside heavy equipment operators and bucketing helicopters.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038)

FOR014 has been more accurately remapped to a slightly smaller size of 51,768 hectares.

has been more accurately remapped to a slightly smaller size of 51,768 hectares. Increased fire behaviour on northern interior of FOR014 yesterday was reflective of drying conditions. Today’s rainfall reduced fire behaviour again.

Firefighting crews are working from multiple locations along the fire perimeter, using a pump-and-hoseline system and working towards one another.

Helicopters continue to support suppression efforts by dropping water on hotspots and moving crews and equipment

FOR015 is currently measuring 42,273 hectares and remains not under control.

is currently measuring 42,273 hectares and remains not under control. Crews are busy on the north side of FOR015 where fire behaviour has been more active as fuels dry out in the hot weather. Bucketing support from the helicopters is allowing the crews to make good progress in this area of the fire.

where fire behaviour has been more active as fuels dry out in the hot weather. Bucketing support from the helicopters is allowing the crews to make good progress in this area of the fire. FireRanger Crews on the west side of FOR015 continue to establish and consolidate hose line, patrol the established hoselines and are working inward to approximately 100 feet from the perimeter.

continue to establish and consolidate hose line, patrol the established hoselines and are working inward to approximately 100 feet from the perimeter. FOR038 , north of Crystal Lake, remains under control at 44.2 hectares in size.

, north of Crystal Lake, remains under control at 44.2 hectares in size. One crew is working to extinguish remaining hotspots identified by low-level infrared scanning

Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes

The fire is now being held at 1,710 hectares.

This change in status indicates that with currently committed resources, sufficient suppression action has been taken so that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existent or predetermined control boundaries under prevailing or forecasted conditions

Ontario FireRangers and Type-2 crews are working alongside bucketing helicopters and heavy equipment operators in suppression operations.

Low fire behaviour has observed in recent days under favourable weather conditions.

Sioux Lookout 72 – Cat Lake First Nation

The fire is currently measuring 23,597 hectares and is not under control.

FireRanger crews are making good progress on suppression efforts supported by bucketing helicopters targeting hotspots.

Hand-held and aerial infrared scanning is being utilized to identify remaining hotspots.

Minimal fire behaviour was observed today.

Highway 599 Cluster – Sioux Lookout 84 (SLK084), Sioux Lookout 86 (SLK086), Sioux Lookout 89 (SLK089)