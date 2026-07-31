Friday Morning News – July 31st

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 14.
News Tidbits:
- Alamos has produced 130,600 ounces of gold in the second quarter, meeting their revised quarterly guidance, and up 5% from the first quarter. The increase was driven by a strong performance from the Island Gold District, offsetting lower than expected production from the Mulatos District, as well as Young-Davidson which was impacted by a seismic event in June, as previously disclosed. The Company’s Home Safe Every Day safety leadership training program, and newly introduced Home Safe Eight safety initiative, continue to be delivered across the workforce. Alamos’ Home Safe Eight is a new initiative consisting of eight non-negotiable safety rules targeting high-risk activities. These enhanced initiatives focus on areas such as energy isolation, working at heights, and safe vehicle operation, and are designed to significantly reduce the potential for injury through consistent and disciplined application. Alamos continues to support the community with the provision of flights for locum healthcare professionals travelling to Wawa, as well as cash donations to various health, education, and food programs in the communities in which Alamos operates.
- Flying WestJet? WestJet responded to a 72-hour strike notification from the union that represents WestJet Cabin Crew by issuing a lockout notice. These notices do not immediately impact operations or mean that a labour disruption will occur. WestJet and CUPE are still actively negotiating to reach an agreement, avoiding impact to guests. If an agreement is not reached, a work stoppage could occur as early as Aug. 2 at 00:01 MT. In the coming days, WestJet will take all necessary actions to manage the potential impacts as much as possible, including:
- Managing changes and cancellations, to ensure the ability to communicate with guests in advance of changes.
- Continue to offer Flexible Change/Cancel policies for those guests with travel bookings between July 30, 2026, and August 4, 2026, who wish to make alternate arrangements.
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Canfor Corp. announced earlier this week that it’s permanently closing its Fox Creek sawmill in northwestern Alberta because there is not enough fibre in the region to sustain it long-term. U.S. tariffs and weak markets have further eroded its viability. Two weeks earlier, Canfor said it would shutter its pulp mill in Prince George, B.C., citing a market oversupply that has depressed prices. In May, it announced the permanent closure of two sawmills in southern Sweden due to an imbalance between fibre availability and production capacity. Canfor reported its second-quarter loss narrowed to $18.5 million from a loss of $202.8 million a year earlier.
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