Friday Morning News – July 31st

Canfor Corp. announced earlier this week that it’s permanently closing its Fox Creek sawmill in northwestern Alberta because there is not enough fibre in the region to sustain it long-term. U.S. tariffs and weak markets have further eroded its viability. Two weeks earlier, Canfor said it would shutter its pulp mill in Prince George, B.C., citing a market oversupply that has depressed prices. In May, it announced the permanent closure of two sawmills in southern Sweden due to an imbalance between fibre availability and production capacity. Canfor reported its second-quarter loss narrowed to $18.5 million from a loss of $202.8 million a year earlier.