KOLARI MacKnight, Susanne

January 10, 1943 – July 19, 2026
Susanne Macknight Kolari, 83, of Elliot Lake, Ontario, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, and surrounded by her family: husband Roger Kolari, and daughters Kelly-ann Macknight (Jamie Larkin) and Kari Macknight Dearborn (Paul Dearborn).
She was born on January 10th, 1943, in Lindsay, Ontario. Eldest daughter of parents Wilbert Newton Jamieson (19121982) and Olivia Marion Jamieson (nee Skitch, 1914-1990]. Cherished grandmother to Benjamin and Skye Kavcic, and great-grandmother to Kalilah. Beloved sister of Marilyn “Marney” Garwah. Loving aunt to Chris Macknight, Natalie Garwah, Rick Macknight (1973-2017) and Jennifer Macknight, and their children. Susanne grew up in Lindsay, moving to nearby Peterborough to attend the Peterborough Civic Hospital School of Nursing. She became a Registered Nurse in 1964, training at both Whitby Psych and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto during her schooling, before moving to Haileybury for her first job.
After stints in Wawa, and Chibougamau and Hudson in Quebec, Susanne settled with her first husband and baby daughter Kelly-ann, in Elliot Lake, in 1970. Identified as a leader early on, Susanne was promoted first to supervisor, then to head nurse.
Her younger daughter Kari made her a patient at St Joe’s for the first time, in 1973. While managing two small children, she pursued her Nursing degree at Ryerson via distance education, also certifying to be a Flight Nurse for patient air transports to both Sudbury and Toronto. She eventually managed the pediatric, obstetrics, and long-term care departments at St Joe’s, retiring in 1998 after a nearly 30-year career. She was recognized for her high standards and for her devotion to training the next generations of carers.
Susanne loved gardening, golfing, curling, and relaxing on Manitoulin Island or Île d’orléans or PEI with Roger in their trailer. She was an avid volunteer over the years, especially in swimming. For years she travelled as a top swimming official and to the girls’ meets as well. She officiated at the Commonwealth Games in Victoria in 1994 – it was a real highlight for her to participate at the international level.
She enjoyed travelling and taking in all the experiences life had to offer, including dream trips to Europe to see Kari while she was a Rotary exchange student, on cruises around the Caribbean, to New York to see Barbra Streisand in concert, and to Scotland with her daughters and granddaughter to retrace her family’s life there.
The family would like to thank the staff of both the Northeast Cancer Centre in Sudbury and St. Joseph’s General Hospital in Elliot Lake. The doctors, nurses, and PSWS cared for Susanne with tenderness, compassion, and professionalism – precisely the kind of care she showed her patients over her many years as a nurse.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made to St Joseph’s Foundation Elliot Lake, and memories can be shared via the Park Lawn website.
Per Susanne’s wishes, there will be no formal service. She’d like to be remembered and acknowledged as a hardworking, loving mother, grandmother, and wife, a loyal friend, and an esteemed, respected colleague.
- KOLARI MacKnight, Susanne - July 30, 2026
- MADETSKY, Martin “Rooster” - July 29, 2026
- VERALDI, Anthony - July 29, 2026