VERALDI, Anthony

May 16, 2001 – July 23, 2026

With absolute sorrow, the family announces the sudden death of their beloved son, brother and friend Anthony, at the age of 25 years.

The family invites you to join them at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #194, Hornepayne on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. to honour the memory of Anthony.

Casual dress is preferred, come as you are.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.