Today at LSPP – Wednesday, July 29th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Mary to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE SECRET LIFE OF FLYING SQUIRRELS – It’s a bird? It’s a plane? Wait… It’s a Northern Flying Squirrel! Join Claire and Anahi to discover more about these nocturnal critters and the secrets behind their gift of “flight.