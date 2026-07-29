Today at LSPP – Wednesday, July 29th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Mary to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: THE SECRET LIFE OF FLYING SQUIRRELS – It’s a bird? It’s a plane? Wait… It’s a Northern Flying Squirrel! Join Claire and Anahi to discover more about these nocturnal critters and the secrets behind their gift of “flight.
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