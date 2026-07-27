LDHC – 75th Anniversary Celebrations

The original hospital on the LDHC site, the Lady Dunn Hospital, opened its doors on July 27th, 1951. This facility was funded through the efforts of the Wawa community, in collaboration with Algoma Steel, to address the needs of the expanding mining community. Over the years, the hospital evolved, incorporating as a public entity in 1965, undergoing expansion in 1970 with the support of community fundraising, and ultimately opening a brand-new facility in 2002: the present-day Lady Dunn Health Centre.
This year, we are excited to take a moment to reflect on our rich history of serving Wawa and its surrounding communities, while also looking ahead to ensure we meet the health needs of our population in a changing landscape.
The celebration will be held on Monday, July 27th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. We invite everyone to join us at the LDHC for an afternoon of refreshments, music, and a journey through our history. Historic photographs and items from our archives will be showcased throughout the main floor of the hospital.
75 Years of Caring: Our Communities, Our Future
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I Evelyn Lebrun Diak was at the opening of The Lady Dunn Hospital in 1951 with my cousin Lillian Tremblay and were running along the lawn as most of the children were doing. Mr Kula was taking pictures of all of us enjoying that special day. Congratulation to all that entered those doors and where many a miracle was performed. I wish everyone many more years of success.
Evelyn Diak
and family. Sault Ste Marie Ontario.