LDHC – 75th Anniversary Celebrations

The Lady Dunn Health Centre is excited to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Lady Dunn Hospital this summer! Everyone is warmly invited to join the festivities on July 27th, 2026.

The original hospital on the LDHC site, the Lady Dunn Hospital, opened its doors on July 27th, 1951. This facility was funded through the efforts of the Wawa community, in collaboration with Algoma Steel, to address the needs of the expanding mining community. Over the years, the hospital evolved, incorporating as a public entity in 1965, undergoing expansion in 1970 with the support of community fundraising, and ultimately opening a brand-new facility in 2002: the present-day Lady Dunn Health Centre.

This year, we are excited to take a moment to reflect on our rich history of serving Wawa and its surrounding communities, while also looking ahead to ensure we meet the health needs of our population in a changing landscape.

The celebration will be held on Monday, July 27th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. We invite everyone to join us at the LDHC for an afternoon of refreshments, music, and a journey through our history. Historic photographs and items from our archives will be showcased throughout the main floor of the hospital.