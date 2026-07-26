Yellow Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

Jul 26, 2026 at 13:23
No alerts in effect.
Jul 26, 2026 at 12:12
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Near-zero visibility in fog is expected.
Dense fog moving inland from Lake Superior is affecting areas especially close to the lakeshore including parts of highway 17. The fog will slowly lift early this afternoon.
Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times. If driving, turn on your lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance.
Fog advisories are issued when widespread poor visibility in fog is expected.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
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- Yellow Fog Advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) ENDED - July 26, 2026