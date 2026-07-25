Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 24

Updated: July 24, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
There are currently 38 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 3 are under control and 33 are being observed.
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