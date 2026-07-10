MILLER, Frances ‘Ruth’

Ruth passed away July 8, 2026, just 4 days shy of her 93rd birthday.

Born in Binscarth, Manitoba on July 12th, 1933, Ruth eventually settled in Wawa, Onta with her husband Harry ”Junior” Miller (predeceased April 1, 2018), where they raised a family and operated Harry Miller Construction.

Beloved mother of Lynne “Jo” Davidson (predeceased 2023).

Ruth is survived by her three children: Clifford Miller (Kathy) of Wawa, Ontario, Kenneth Miller (Michelle) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Curt (Becky) Miller of Pinkneys Point, Nova Scotia.

Survived by grandchildren Natasha (Clarence), Derek (Anne), Darren, Dwayne, Melanie (Brent), Jason (Sonia), Kerri (Chris) and Allison (Seth); Mel, Julie and Carole.

Ruth leaves behind ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Predeceased by her siblings Louis (Lauretta) and Marg (Bill), Rob (surviving spouse Doris), Freeman (surviving spouse Millie)

Ruth was a long-time Legion member for 68 years with Branch 429 in Wawa as she served with the Royal Canadian Air Force. She was on many township committees as well as the Legion executive committee. She made many friends and acquaintances along the way.

Ruth spent her final year living in Nova Scotia with her youngest son Curt (Becky) and her last few months at Nakile Home for Special Care in Argyle.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Sweeny Funeral Home in Yarmouth.

Donations may be made to

Nakile Home for Special Care

35 Nakile Dr.

Argyle NS B0W 1B0

902-643-2707

or

Royal Canadian Legion Br 429

51 Broadway Ave,

Wawa, ON

P0S 1K0