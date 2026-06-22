BARRETT, Judith “Jude” Lynn (McLinchey)

At the age of 66 years, of Hawk Junction, Jude passed away on Monday, June 15, 2026 with her son by her side at the Sault Area Hospital.

Jude is predeceased by her husband Jim, her sister Betty and brothers Tom, Charlie Jim and Doug. Jude is survived by her son David and grandchildren Justin, Skylar, and Lillianne. She will be missed by her loving partner Larry and sister’s Nancy and Kathy, brother’s John, Bob and Pete. Jude also leaves behind many close and dear friends in London, ON, St. Mary’s, ON and Hawk Junction, ON. She was born on October 20th, 1959 in London, ON to Thomas Ivan Barrett and June Margaret Hay.

Before retiring, Jude worked in shipping and receiving for Omega Paw Industries. She enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for fishing and hunting.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.