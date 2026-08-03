Marathon OPP – Driver Charged after Failing to stop for Flagger and driving on Closed Hwy

One person is facing several charges after failing to stop for a flagging person holding a stop sign and driving on a closed highway.

On Thursday, July 30, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m. ET, members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a collision investigation on Highway 17 at Steel River Bridge, when a driver failed to stop for the flagging person conducting traffic control. The driver drove down the closed highway before being stopped by police.

As a result of the investigation, Danielle WARREN, 36 years of age from Minnesota, USA, has been charged with:

Impaired operation

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Drive on closed highway

Driver fail to surrender licence

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused was arrested and later released from custody. She is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on September 10, 2026.

If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).