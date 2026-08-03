Greenstone OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

One person is deceased following a single motor vehicle rollover collision involving a pick-up truck north of Greenstone.

On Thursday, July 30, 2026, shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET., the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded to a collision on Ogoki Road in the Unincorporated Territory north of Greenstone, ON.

The lone male occupant of the vehicle, 19-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the collision are still being determined; however, there are no pending charges at this time.

The North West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting the Greenstone OPP with the investigation.

This investigation remains ongoing. The Greenstone OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).