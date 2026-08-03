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NE Forest Fire Region Update – August 2

Updated: August 2, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Wildland fire Wawa 15 is located on the eastern shore of Lake Superior in Lake Superior Provincial Park, approximately 1 kilometre south of Laughing Brook Creek. The fire is currently being held at 7 hectares, and is being actioned by a helicopter conducting water drops on the fire this evening. Members of the public may notice smoke in the area.

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

  • Sudbury 45 (SUD045) was 0.1 of a hectare and located on the eastern shore of Lake Huron on Manitoulin Island, approximately 5 kilometres east of South Baymouth. The fire is now out.
  • North Bay 35 (NOR035) is 0.1 of a hectare and located approximately 7 kilometres west of Lady Evelyn Lake, and 7 kilometres north of Diamond Lake. The fire is not under control.

Fire of note:

  • Cochrane 49 (COC049), confirmed on Saturday, August 1, is 700 hectares in size and is located approximately 14 kilometres south of the Albany River, and 22 kilometres southwest of Norran Island. The fire continues to be observed. Observation flights were conducted today, and fire behaviour continues to be monitored.

There are currently 45 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 2 are not under control, 2 are being held, 7 are under control and 34 are being observed.

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