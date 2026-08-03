James Bay OPP – Investigation continues into Hwy 11 Fatal Collision

The James Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a moving truck on Highway 11 south of Cochrane.

On Sunday August 2, 2026, at approximately 2:45 a.m., members of the James Bay OPP, Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Cochrane Fire Department responded to the collision approximately 20 kilometres south of Cochrane.

Two people have been confirmed deceased. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting with the investigation.

Highway 11 was closed until 1:33 a.m. Monday, August 3rd, 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.