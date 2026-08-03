NW Forest Fire Region Update – August 2

Updated: August 2, 2026 at 7:16 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

There were 8 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of August 2.

Thunder Bay 71 (THU071) is located near Muskeg Lake, approximately 17 kilometers northeast of Highway 17. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Muskeg Lake, approximately 17 kilometers northeast of Highway 17. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 72 (THU072) is located near the southeast end of Lac des Mille Lacs, approximately 15 kilometers north of Highway 11. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near the southeast end of Lac des Mille Lacs, approximately 15 kilometers north of Highway 11. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 73 (THU073) is located approximately 2 kilometers southeast of Combe Lake and east of Hunkin Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 2 kilometers southeast of Combe Lake and east of Hunkin Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 113 (SLK113) is located approximately 1.5 kilometers southwest of Patte Lake. The 1.0-hectare fire is being observed.

is located approximately 1.5 kilometers southwest of Patte Lake. The 1.0-hectare fire is being observed. Nipigon 89 (NIP089) is located approximately 1.5 kilometers west of Rocke Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 1.5 kilometers west of Rocke Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 90 (NIP090) is located approximately 5 kilometers southwest of Nonwatin Lake and north of Shillabeer Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 5 kilometers southwest of Nonwatin Lake and north of Shillabeer Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 91 (NIP091) is located near Highway 11, approximately 3 kilometers northwest of Longlac Bay. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Highway 11, approximately 3 kilometers northwest of Longlac Bay. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 92 (NIP092) is located east of Long Lake and northwest of Spider Lake. The fire is 0.2-hectares and not under control.

At the time of this update there are 127 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 30 are not under control, 6 are being held, 5 are under control 86 are being observed.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fires of note

The Rinker Complex Thunder Bay 36 (THU036), Dryden 34 (DRY034), Dryden 35 (DRY035)

n Incident Management Team has assumed command of the Rinker Lake Complex on July 30.

17 wildland firefighting crews from Ontario and Alberta, a 20-person crew of wildland firefighters from Mexico are assigned to the complex.

3 additional initial attack crews from Ontario arrived yesterday to join firefighting efforts on this complex.

The Rinker Lake Complex fires have exhibited an increase in fire behaviour over the past few days.

THU036 is currently measuring 307,271 hectares and is not under control.

is currently measuring 307,271 hectares and is not under control. Aerial suppression efforts continue, while ground crews extinguish hot spots. These coordinated efforts are focused on securing the fire perimeters.

Heavy equipment operators are constructing fire guards to create gaps in forest fuels, helping to limit fire spread and support containment efforts.

Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) crew members are patrolling and actioning hot spots.

DRY034 is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control.

is currently measuring 44,954 hectares and remains not under control. DRY035 is currently measuring 31,354 hectares and remains not under control.

is currently measuring 31,354 hectares and remains not under control. A narrow section of the southwestern perimeter of Thunder Bay 54 has now merged with the northern flank of Dryden 35. Please note that these two fires have become one, they will retain the name Dryden 35.

Atikokan Cluster – Fort Frances 14 (FOR014), Fort Frances 15 (FOR015), Fort Frances 38 (FOR038) Fort Frances 13 (FOR013)

An additional group of wildland fire fighters from Mexico arrived, were briefed and placed on the fire line to join operations on Aug. 1.

An Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Services RPAS Unit are using a drone to scan for hot spots on FOR038 and FOR014 near Baril Lake.

Fort Frances 14 and Fort France3s 15 have been exhibiting relatively low fire behaviour and have not grown or moved toward major travel corridors in recent weeks.

FOR014 has been more accurately remapped to a slightly smaller size of 51,768 hectares.

has been more accurately remapped to a slightly smaller size of 51,768 hectares. Firefighting crews are working from multiple locations to put out hot spots, alongside bucketing helicopters.

FOR015 is currently measuring 42,273 hectares and remains not under control.

is currently measuring 42,273 hectares and remains not under control. Crews are patrolling the north and northeast side of FOR015 for hot spots utilizing bucketing support from the helicopters in often challenging terrain.

FireRanger Crews on the west side of FOR015 continue to establish and consolidate hose line, patrol the established hoselines and are working inward to approximately 100 feet from the perimeter.

FOR038 , north of Crystal Lake, remains under control at 44.2 hectares in size.

, north of Crystal Lake, remains under control at 44.2 hectares in size. One crew is working to extinguish remaining hotspots identified by low-level infrared scanning

FOR013 is located in Quetico Park, the fire is being observed at 25,279 hectares.

Dryden 36 – Upper and Lower Moosehide Lakes

The fire is now being held at 1,710 hectares.

This change in status indicates that with currently committed resources, sufficient suppression action has been taken so that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existent or predetermined control boundaries under prevailing or forecasted conditions.

Ontario FireRangers and Type-2 crews continue suppression efforts alongside bucketing helicopters.

Low fire behaviour has observed in recent days under favourable weather conditions.

20 wildland firefighters from Mexico have arrived on the fire line to help with operations.

Highway 599 Cluster – Sioux Lookout 84 (SLK084), Sioux Lookout 86 (SLK086), Sioux Lookout 89 (SLK089)