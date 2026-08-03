Nipissing OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision between Pickup and Mobility Scooter

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision involving a pickup truck and a mobility scooter in West Nipissing.

On August 1, 2026, at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of the Nipissing West OPP, West Nipissing Fire and Emergency Service, and District of Nipissing Paramedic Services (EMS) responded to a collision on Highway 17 near Landfill Road in West Nipissing.

The operator of the mobility scooter, a 73-year-old resident of Sturgeon Falls, was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was not injured.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team assisted with the investigation. Highway 17 was closed for approximately five hours while investigators examined the scene and has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.