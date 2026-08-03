Today at LSPP – Monday, August 3rd

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Anahi to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: BINNAAGAMI GIANT FLOOR MAP – Biinaagami is a unique multimedia experience. Join Colin and Aidan to experience the Giant Great Lakes interactive floor map in a multimedia-inclusive, augmented reality experience. Learn stories of how Lake Superior has its own unique watershed, and how the Great Lakes and their tributaries work together as one Watershed.