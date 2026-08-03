Kenora OPP – Investigation continues into Hwy 17A Fatal Collision

The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 17A.

On August 1st, 2026, shortly before 9:00 p.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17A involving a Tractor Trailer Unit (TTU) and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been confirmed to be 51-year-old Garnet MICHAUD of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations (Whitedog), ON.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Reconstructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing. While the investigation is ongoing, the OPP does not anticipate any charges resulting from this collision.

Highway 17A has since been re-opened.

Traffic safety remains a top priority of the OPP and is a key component of the OPP’s public safety mandate. Investigations resulting in the loss of life and serious injuries can be complex to investigate. As the vast majority of collisions are preventable, thorough and accurate investigations help ensure that motorists who cause these collisions are held accountable for their driving behaviours. The victims and their families deserve no less.

Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).