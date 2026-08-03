North Bay OPP – Two Drivers Charged with Stunt Driving on Hwy 17

Two drivers are facing stunt driving charges after separate traffic stops on Highway 17 east of Mattawa.

On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 1:15 p.m., members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 east of Mattawa when a pickup truck was observed travelling at 146 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation, a 67-year-old resident of Timmins was charged with stunt driving – excessive speed.

Later that same day, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 stopped a second pickup truck after it was observed travelling at 160 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

As a result, a 43-year-old resident of Sudbury was charged with was charged with stunt driving – excessive speed.

In both incidents, the drivers received an immediate 30-day driver’s licence suspension and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days. Both drivers were also issued a summons and are required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Provincial Offences Court at a future date.

Speeding continues to be a leading contributing factor in fatal and serious injury collisions on Ontario roads. The OPP reminds motorists that driving at excessive speeds significantly reduces reaction time, increases stopping distance, and places all road users at risk.