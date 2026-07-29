MADETSKY, Martin “Rooster”

September 5, 1962 – July 27, 2026

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Martin “Rooster” Madetsky, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Born and raised in Manitouwadge, Rooster had a deep love for the outdoors. Camping and fishing filled his weekends and holidays, and he was happiest surrounded by nature, family, and friends.

Rooster will be remembered as one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, asking for nothing more in return than a cold beer and good company. He spent his entire career as a heavy equipment operator and earned a reputation as one of the best grader operators around. His strong work ethic and willingness to help others left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

He leaves behind his beloved son, Nick (Kourtney), and their four children; his daughter, Stori (Shawn), and their four children; his sisters, Carol and Kathy; his brother, George (Mel); as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, all of whom will cherish his memory.

Rooster also leaves behind countless friends who will deeply feel the void his passing has left. His kindness, generosity, and easygoing spirit will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A celebration of Rooster’s life will be held at a later date. The family extends their heartfelt thanks for the love, support, and kindness shown during this difficult time.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.