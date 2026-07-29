East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Disturbance involving Assault and Threats

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance involving an assault and uttering threats.

On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hirshhorn Avenue in the City of Elliot Lake. Officers spoke with the complainant, who reported that her younger sibling, for whom she is the surety, had punched her in the face, threatened to cause her harm, and then fled the residence.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police located the person at a local shelter on Mississauga Avenue and made an arrest.

As a result, Parker POISSON, 29-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Assault

Uttering threats – causing death or bodily harm

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on July 27, 2026 and was remanded into custody.