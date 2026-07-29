Thunder Bay OPP – Traffic Stop results in Multiple Charges and Three Arrested

Officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 527 which led to multiple charges and the arrest of three individuals.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, an investigation began with the assistance of the Provincial Guns and Gangs unit. Officers seized a handgun, cellphones, Canadian currency, and drug related paraphernalia.

As a result, Jaylen CAESAR, 19 years old of Brampton was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Careless storage of firearms, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Dante FORBES, 18 years old of Brampton was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Careless storage of firearms, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Roseanna KWANDIBENS, 36 years old of Whitesand First Nation was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Careless storage of firearms, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

The OPP is committed to public safety across Ontario. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling 911 in emergency situations or through the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca