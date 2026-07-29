Schreiber OPP – Two drivers charged with stunting

On July 25, 2026, at approximately 8:12 p.m., a member of the Schreiber OPP Detachment conducting general patrol duties utilized a LiDAR speed measuring device and observed a blue Honda CRV travelling at 106 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. The driver was identified as a 67-year-old individual from Sartell, Minnesota USA.

On July 27, 2026, at approximately 9:31 a.m., a member of the Nipigon OPP Detachment conducting general patrol duties utilized a LiDAR speed measuring device and observed a silver Volkswagen Taos travelling at 153 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old individual from Oakville, Ontario.

Both drivers were charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed under the Highway Traffic Act, received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days, the drivers are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.