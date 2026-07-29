Nipigon OPP – Stolen Vehicle Recovered and Charges Laid

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment has recovered a stolen vehicle and charged one individual.

On July 24, 2026, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Schreiber OPP Detachment were conducting general patrol duties when the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system in their cruiser alerted on an eastbound GMC Safari van travelling on Highway 17. The ALPR indicated the vehicle had been reported stolen in Tofino, British Columbia, two days earlier.

Officers initiated an investigation and subsequently stopped the vehicle. As a result, the driver, a 54-year-old resident of Tofino, British Columbia, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 contrary to the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on September 9, 2026.