Wednesday Morning New – July 29th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the electrical service interruption for a portion of customers on: Magpie Road, Montreal Avenue, and Gladstone Avenue between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. This interruption is required for line upgrades.
- Algoma Family Services (AFS) is holding a free, family-friendly BBQ celebration marking their 25th anniversary from 11:30-1:30 at the Roberta Bondar Pavilion. The celebration will feature a complimentary BBQ, activities for all ages, and opportunities to connect with AFS staff and leadership. Attendees will have the chance to reflect on the organization’s history, learn about its current programs and services, and look ahead to the future of care and support in the region.
- Six outstanding Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) members have been selected to receive bursaries from Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO), in the amount of $5,000 each, to further their post-secondary education. DFO and OHA are proud to award the 2025-2026 bursaries to: Gabriel Trozzo (OJHL) of the Toronto Patriots; Wyatt Albert (PJHL) of the Dundas Blues; Blake Peters-Davey (PJHL) of the Clarington Eagles; Chayse Herrfort (OEHL) of the Minto 81’s; Hillary Brennan (OHA Official), and Aiden Kral (GOHL) of the Caledonia Corvairs.
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