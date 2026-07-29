Thunder Bay OPP – Residents of Shuniah be wary of unknown and unwanted individuals

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising residents of Shuniah to remain vigilant following reports of unknown and unwanted individuals attending homes in the area.

On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers with the Thunder Bay Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a possible attempted break and enter at a residence on McKenzie Beach Avenue.

The homeowner reported that an unknown individual appeared to be attempting to gain entry to the residence. The suspect had left the area prior to police arrival. Officers conducted a search of the surrounding area but were unable to locate the individual. The resident also advised police that this was the second night unknown individuals had been on the property.

The OPP is also aware of similar incidents being shared on social media involving unknown persons knocking on doors late at night or lurking around residential properties in Shuniah.

Images of the suspected individual(s) are attached. Anyone who recognizes the person(s) or has information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence E261065039. To remain anonymous, information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.