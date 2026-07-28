Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – July 28th

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

News Tibits:

  • The Gordie Howe Bridge opened yesterday – the first family to cross was the Howe family.
Brenda
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