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Today at LSPP – Tuesday, July 28th

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.

 

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