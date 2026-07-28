Today at LSPP – Tuesday, July 28th

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.
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