Health Transformation Pilot Has Unanticipated Emergency Value: How Cat Lake FN is Maintaining Healthcare Continuity During Toronto Evacuation

As Cat Lake First Nation (CLFN) navigates an ongoing wildfire evacuation, an unexpected healthcare success story has emerged. In early 2026, CLFN adopted TytoCare, a virtual diagnostic platform, to serve the community on site but has proven capable of providing continuity of care despite patients being evacuated. When 542 residents of this fly-in community were uprooted last week, the health team packed the mobile diagnostic units alongside them, proving the system’s ability to maintain continuity of care even when displaced, 1,300 km from home.

As a result, evacuated CLFN community members in Toronto can remain connected with their familiar medical providers, while easing the burden on the city’s healthcare system. Although originally designed to bridge everyday gaps in remote care, the platform has proven its exceptional portability and adaptability during the wildfire crisis.

Cat Lake First Nation is a remote, fly-in community dependent on air and a winter ice road for access. In early 2026, the leadership partnered with TytoCare to alleviate the massive financial and physical burdens of air travel to urban hubs like Sioux Lookout for simple clinical exams. The technology allows local nurses and community health workers in CLFN to capture high-grade digital scans of the ears, throat, lungs, and heart, streaming them directly to physicians.

“When we integrated TytoCare into our health system, our goal was to overcome the negative health consequences of being an isolated remote community dependent on a winter road or air service, both of which are weather dependent,” stated CLFN Chief Russell Wesley. “What we are seeing play out during this evacuation is beyond our original expectations. It is demonstrating the incredible adaptability of the CLFN healthcare model. Even though our people have been uprooted 1300 km from their homes, our care has not been fractured. In simple terms our clinic came with us.”

Chief Wesley observed, “During this evacuation, CLFN members continue to meet with care providers familiar with their health needs and circumstances which minimizes navigating an unfamiliar health system in Toronto. This reduces stress on both the displaced individuals and the health care services where they have been evacuated to. The Tyto Care technology travels with our people, ensuring continuity of care when they need it most. This is a testament to the strength and self-determination of Cat Lake’s emergency response.”

TytoCare units remain deployed with Cat Lake health personnel at the primary evacuation site (in Toronto), providing vital diagnostic support and maintaining continuity of care until community members can safely return home.

Background (Project, Cat Lake First Nation and TytoCare)

This collaborative initiative is driven by a forward-looking coalition of partners committed to Indigenous health equity. Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) provides strategic leadership, with critical insight and support from Boehringer Ingelheim Canada’s PATHWAYS initiative [PATHWAYS | Indigenous Health & Wellness Collaborations]. Clinical expertise and integration are led by the Sioux Lookout Regional Physicians’ Services (SLRPSI). Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFNHA) and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). The project’s impact is measured and refined through the evaluation expertise of Women’s College Hospital Centre for Digital Health Evaluation and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute (TBRHRI), all supported by Ontario Health to ensure regulatory compliance.

About Cat Lake First Nation ᐱᔑᐎᓴᑲᐃ ᑲᓂᒃ

Cat Lake First Nation is a remote Anishinaabe community located approximately 180 kilometers north of Sioux Lookout in Northwestern Ontario. As a fly-in community, Cat Lake is home to a population of approximately 650 residents living on-reserve. The community remains disconnected from all-season provincial road networks, relying instead on air travel and a limited seasonal ice road that is only accessible for a short period each year. Today, Cat Lake remains a vibrant community that honors its traditions of harvesting and fishing—while leading the way in modern health and sustainability initiatives to protect its heritage and support its future generations.