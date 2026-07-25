Breaking News

Saturday Morning New – July 25th

Weather:

  • Today – Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

News Tidbits:

  • Today and tomorrow is the Wawa Music Festival. In addition, there is a Goose Nest Market from 11 – 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Naturally Superior Adventures has cancelled their planned Voyageur Canoe Rides and Stand up PaddleBoard lessons (due to weather).
Brenda
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