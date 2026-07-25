Weather:
- Today – Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- Today and tomorrow is the Wawa Music Festival. In addition, there is a Goose Nest Market from 11 – 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Naturally Superior Adventures has cancelled their planned Voyageur Canoe Rides and Stand up PaddleBoard lessons (due to weather).
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)
- Saturday Morning New – July 25th - July 25, 2026
- Friday Morning New – July 24th - July 24, 2026
- Thursday Morning New – July 23rd - July 23, 2026