Breaking News

Hornepayne Lifts Fire Ban – July 25, 2026 12:01 a.m.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has revoked the Restricted Fire Zone (Fire Ban) for our area, effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
As you enjoy having campfires again, please remember to burn responsibly:
  • Keep fires small and under control.
  • Have water or a shovel nearby.
  • Never leave a fire unattended.
  • Make sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving.
The MNR reminds everyone to continue using extreme caution and to follow Ontario’s Outdoor Fire Regulations, as fire conditions can change quickly. If wildfire hazard levels increase, restrictions may be reinstated.
More information on outdoor fire regulations can be found here:
Thank you to everyone for your cooperation during the fire ban. Please share this post to help spread the word, and enjoy your campfires safely!
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*