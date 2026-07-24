Nipigon OPP – Dirt bike operator charged with impaired operatiom

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation after a dirt bike was located.

On the morning of July 13, 2026 at approximately 1:45 a.m., a member of the Nipigon OPP Detachment, was conducting stationary radar and observed a dirt bike, with no lights, traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 11&17 in the Township of Nipigon.

A short time later officers located the dirt bike in a parking lot of a local business and spoke to the driver.

Through further investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, Byron A. WAWIA, 22-years-old, of Nipigon, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act with several charges;

Failure of refusal to comply with demand

Owner operate motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

No brake lights

Fail to produce permit

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it