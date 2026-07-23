Thursday Morning New – July 23rd

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- Watercolour lovers might enjoy the Doug Bradford Art Exhibit and Sale which will be held for two more nights; Wednesday, July 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 5 at The Art Hub at Spring located at 504 Queen St. E. Admission is free.
- The Wawa Music Festival begins today – Enjoy the music!
- The OLG made thee first quarter (April 1 – June 30) payment totaling $425,543 to the City of Sault Ste. Marie for hosting Gateway Casinos Sault Ste. Marie. Since the gaming site opened in May 1999, Sault Ste. Marie has received $39,308,036.
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