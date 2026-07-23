Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 22

Updated: July 22, 2026 at 6:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 47 (COC047) is 361 hectares and is located approximately 10 kilometres north of Missisa Lake. The fire is being observed.

is 361 hectares and is located approximately 10 kilometres north of Missisa Lake. The fire is being observed. Haliburton 23 (HAL023) is 0.1 of a hectare and is located on the east side of Highway 17, approximately 0.6 of a kilometre west of Holden Lake, and 0.5 of a kilometre east of Smith Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are currently 41 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 4 are not under control, 1 is being held, 3 are under control and 33 are being observed.