Today at LSPP – Thursday, July 23rd

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: BALD EAGLES – The Bald Eagle is more than just a well-recognized bird; it
is a legendary symbol for many. Join Kelly to discover the story of this magnificent species and how
Lake Superior Provincial Park provides them with a place to call home.
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
RECREATION SKILLS: KNOTS AND TARPS – Are you ready to take your camping skills to the next
level? Join Tessa and Claire to learn a variety of useful knots before putting your skills into action
to practice setting up tarps. All practice materials will be provided!
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